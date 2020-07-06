Betty M. Erickson, 96 of West Burlington, died at 9:28 a.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her home.

Born February 7, 1924 in Burlington, she was the daughter of George and Rose (Wills) Cumpton. She married Otto E. Erickson Jr. March 6, 1942 in St. Louis, MO. They lived in Amarillo, TX for several years. They were married for 74 years at Otto’s death of April 5, 2016.

Betty graduated from Burlington High School and completed Business courses to help her husband Otto. She worked in sales while Otto was in the service, Vista Bakery, and ran Jim’s Shoe Store and Granny’s Bake Shop when Jim and Bonnie were on vacation.

She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. She was a past member of the Moose Lodge and Eagles Club. She enjoyed gardening and flowers. She loved yard work and cooking. She was always baking. She also collected coins.

Survivors include her sister Bonny Augsburger of West Burlington; two brothers-in-law, Floyd "Tode" John and Robert Erickson; sister-in-law, Roberta Connelly, all of Burlington; many nieces and nephews; and special cousins, Cheryl and Ron Stewart.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, George E. Cumpton; sister, Dorothy John; and brother-in-law, Jim Augsburger.

The funeral service for Mrs. Erickson will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 10th at Lunning Chapel. Rev. Steven Parker will officiate. Interment will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery. Friends may call noon-8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 9th at Lunning Chapel.

A memorial has been established for the American Cancer Society.

Special thanks to her caregivers and friends; Annette Newton, Amber Knotts, and Heide Swan.