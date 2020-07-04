Rebecca Lucretia-Marie Rhum, 29, of Mount Pleasant died Monday, June 29, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Born March 24, 1991 in Burlington she was the daughter of Rosemary Rhum.

Becky loved watching Barney, magazines, and was always holding playing cards in her hands. She lit up any room with her presence. She was of the Protestant faith.

Survivors include her mother Rosemary Rhum of Mount Pleasant; two sisters Kathleen Rhum of Indiana and Emilie Rhum of Mount Pleasant; two brothers Matthew Rhum and Jason Rhum both of Mount Pleasant; her grandmother Shirley Rhum of Mediapolis; uncles, Rob (Angie) Rhum of Mediapolis and Rick (Boni) Rhum of Lineville, IA; and cousins Kayla Rhum of Waterloo, IA, Andrea Rhum of Mount Pleasant, IA, Dalton Rhum of West Des Moines, IA, Alyssa Rhum of Lineville, IA, and Ashley Lindsey of Spencer, IA.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather Richard Rhum and her great-grandmother Erlene Lee.

The funeral service for Becky will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 6th at Lunning Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in Kossuth Cemetery, rural Mediapolis.

A memorial has been established.