Lucille Campbell, 98, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Park Place Elder Living Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Lucille was born on August 31, 1921, at Kalona, Iowa the daughter of John & Florence (Snider) Bender. She was united in marriage to Arthur Campbell on June 14, 1939, at her parent’s home north of Wayland, Iowa, he preceded her in death on October 24, 1988.

Lucille worked alongside of her husband on the farm, raised a large garden, sold AVON for 9 years, enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She was a member of the Green Mound Church of God rural Trenton.

Lucille is survived by her children, Ron (Deb) Campbell, John Campbell, Walter (Nancy) Campbell all of Wayland, Leola Hecox of Mt. Pleasant, Donna Baxter of Mt. Pleasant, Carol (Ron) Green of Florida, Karen (John) Berry of Salem, Doris (Bruce) Aplara of Mt. Pleasant and Joyce Kiersey of Arkansas, 31 grandchildren, 77 great-grandchildren, 44 great-great- grandchildren, her brother, Gerald Bender of Cameron, Missouri and her sister, Norma Jennings of Columbus Junction and a sister-in-law, Jean Campbell of Mt. Pleasant.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one son Steven Campbell, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at North Hill Cemetery rural Wayland, Iowa.

Friends may call after 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant, the family will not be present.

A memorial has been established in her memory to the North Hill Cemetery.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for her arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com