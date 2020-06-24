Bobbie L. Shaffer, age 75 of Shenandoah, IA (formerly Nebraska City) passed away on Sunday; June 21, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Care Center in Villisca, Iowa.

She was born Roberta Lynne Armstrong on Jan. 5, 1945 in Nebr. City, NE; the daughter of Gordon and Mary E. (Johnson) Armstrong. She attended school in Nebraska City and graduated from the Nebraska City High School with the Class of 1963. She then attended and graduated from Peru State College in 1967 with her degree in Home Economics.

She was united in marriage to Ralph E. Shaffer on June 18, 1966 at New Market, Iowa; and to this union two children were born: Sena and Brett. Bobbie was a housewife and homemaker and a member of the Red Hat Society, Christian Women’s Fellowship and the Sweet Adelines. She was a very talented artist/painter.

She is survived by her husband Ralph Shaffer of Shenandoah; children: Sena Hayes (Bill) of Nebraska City and Brett Shaffer (Lindsey) of Shenandoah; eight grandchildren, three great- grandchildren, brother Jack Armstrong (Diane) of Westfield, Wisc., sister in law Shirley McMeeking of Littleton, Colo.; other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Gordon and Mary Armstrong and a brother and sister in law Jim and Virginia Armstrong.

Due to Covid 19, services will be held at a later date with inurnment in the Wyuka Cemetery at Nebraska City.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary, Nebraska City, is in charge of arrangements.



