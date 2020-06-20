Jimmie Lee Morris, age 85, passed away with family by her side 35 years to the day of her husband’s passing, on, June 18, 2020 at her home in Kelley. Due to Covid19, a graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 22, 2020, at Story Memorial Gardens in Ames, Iowa.

Jimmie was born on July 22, 1934, to JC and Vadie (Braswell) Spearman in Adrian, Georgia. She was united in marriage to Jack Morris on August 2, 1952, and they made their home in Kelley, Iowa. The couple welcomed four children, Jackie, Joel, Janet and Joan. Jimmie was a manager at Bourns Credit Union then Ames Postal Credit Union for many years before retiring.

Jimmie enjoyed gardening and sewing, she made many wedding and bridesmaid dresses for family members. She loved watching sports, especially basketball; some of her favorite teams were Iowa State, Golden State Warriors, and the Georgia Bulldogs. Most importantly, Jimmie treasured her family and time spent with her grand and great-grandchildren.

Jimmie is survived by her four children: Jackie Morris of Kelley, Joel (Dorothy) Morris of Kelley, Janet (Steve) Mortvedt of Slater and Joan (Charlie) McFarlane of Story City; grandchildren: Chuck, Anna, David and Wes Johnson, Angie (Brad) Kamps, Matt (Celeste) Mortvedt, Ryan (MacKenzie) Rutter, Aaron Rutter and Rick (Chelsea) Rutter; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters: Jean (Donald) Lord of Jacksonville, FL, Sheryl Finney of Pittsburgh, PA, Francine (Bobby) Dobberly of Jacksonville, FL, Angie (Tom) Clark of LaGrange, GA and sister-in-law, Polly Spearman.

Jimmie is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Morris, parents, Mr. and Mrs. JC Spearman, brother, JM Spearman and her sisters, Lanelle Key and Joyce Thompson.

Staci Hansen

Stevens Memorial Chapel

515-232-5473

601 28th St.

Ames, IA 50010