Joanne Louise Butler, 90, of Boone, Iowa passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Westhaven Community surrounded by her sisters Barbara Butler and Susan Slight. She was born May 21, 1930 in Ferguson, Iowa, the daughter of Sylvia (Smith) and Lyle Butler. Joanne and family moved to Madrid, Iowa in 1934. Joanne graduated from Madrid High School in 1948, and in the fall began a 3 year course for nurses training at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. After a year in Des Moines, she moved to Chicago and worked at Northwestern Memorial Hospital as a nurse. The remainder of her nursing career she was a surgical nurse. She assisted several well-known surgeons.

Joanne was a big Cubs fan. For years her vacation was a week at Mesa, Arizona when the Cubs were there for spring training. She was also a season ticket holder, second row, just to the right of home plate at Wrigley Field for many years. She also loved the Chicago Bears and the Iowa State Cyclones. Family was always a huge part of her life. Another highlight was traveling with her sister Barbara.

Joanne loved to volunteer her time to many organizations, Augustana Lutheran Church, Boone County Historical Society, Ragbrai, Farm Progress Show, and Boone Chamber of Commerce (in their office and at the yellow caboose, to name a few.) When she lived in Chicago she also gave generously to organizations that requested contributions by phone and mail.Joanne was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Lyndon Slight. She is survived by two sisters, Barbara Butler and Susan Slight; nephew Michael (Brenda) Slight and their family, Makenna, Bret, and Dianna Slight; nephew John Slight and his family, Emma and Joseph Slight; Madelyn (Tyler) Wisecup and their four children; and niece Tamra Slight and her daughter Mollie Fraizer, all living in, or near Boone; she is also survived by several cousins.

Barbara, Susan and family want to thank the staff and Westhaven for the excellent care Joanne received. She was a resident at Westhaven Community for two years living in the room between her two sisters.

Joanne’s wishes were to be cremated and will be buried at Fairview Cemetery, a rural cemetery north of Madrid, Iowa at a private family service. Memorial contributions can be directed to Augustana Lutheran Church in Boone or the Madrid Educational Fund.

Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home, 609 7th Street, Boone, Iowa is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.schroederfuneral.com.