Joyce Johnson, 94, died May 24th, in Centennial, Colorado. While she died in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, her death was of natural causes.

She was a telephone operator for many years and a business owner with her husband. During WWII she ran from the Burlington, Iowa telephone office to home daily (2+ miles) to meet the mailman, hoping for a letter from the man she later married.

She is survived by daughter, Caren Swales, Centennial and grandchildren, Whitney Swales, Littleton, Colorado, and Jordan and Christopher Stoddard, Ohio, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Gunnar Johnson; daughter, Joan Stoddard, Centennial; and son, Terry Johnson (Barbara Johnson, now of Fishers, Indiana), Pueblo, Colorado.