Emma Gean Dehner Snyder, 91, of West Burlington, died at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Great River Klein Center in West Burlington.

Born August 12, 1928, in Carman, IL, she was the daughter of Earman A and Mary Rettig Hetrick. On September 10, 1949, she married Richard A Dehner at St. John's Catholic Church in Burlington. He later passed on October 27, 1967. On January 8, 1972, she married Norman F. Snyder at St. John's Catholic Church in Burlington. He later passed December 31, 1985.

Emma Gean worked as a teacher, starting in a one room schoolhouse. She then worked at Klein Manufacturing, at American Vision Travel as a tour guide, and last as an Assistant Librarian at Notre Dame where she retired in 2011 at the age of 82.

She graduated from Stronghurst High School, and continued on to Western Illinois University and obtained her Bachelors degree in education.

She was a member of the State Extension Board for seven years, a secretary for the St. John's Church Council, a 4H leader, a Brownie Scout leader, and an Angel Food Cake Lady.

She helped her husband on the farm for many years, where she learned to drive a tractor. Norman and Emma Gean also hosted a foreign exchange student from Japan, Harumi, who they have kept in contact with over the years. She was an avid Cardinals fan, and loved birds, especially hummingbirds. She loved spending time with the grandkids, and held coffee parties for them.

She could always connect to the grandkids wherever they were, as long as they were both looking at the moon together.

Survivors include 3 daughters, Rita (Dennis) Harnish of WI, Jeanne (Ken) Davis of Burlington, Joanne (Jim) Nafzger of WI; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, one foster granddaughter; two brothers, Bill Hetrick of IL, Kendall (Jackie) Hetrick of IL, and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husbands, she was preceded in death by one sister Rosemary, one brother Larry, and one great-grandson, Ryan Davis.

The Graveside Committal Service for Mrs. Snyder will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery with Very Rev. Fr. Marty Goetz officiating.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Divine Mercy Parish-Saint John's Catholic Church, and the Cascade department at the Klein's center.

The family would like to say a special thank you the nurses that helped Emma Gean so much, Maddy, Jen, Tara, and all of the CNA's that worked with her during her time at the Klein Center.

Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Emma Gean's obituary at www.prughthielencares.com.