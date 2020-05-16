E. "Moore" Anderson, 78, of Burlington, died at 12:10 pm Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the Sunnybrook Living Care Center in Fairfield, IA.

Born June 16, 1941, in Fairfield, he was the son of Ellwood Robert and Edith Bernice Moore Anderson. On December 25, 1964, he married Phyllis Antrim in Attica, KS.

He was an avid artist and musician. He had a song for every scenario, and would happily play it and sing it instantly from memory. He was a member of the Society of Great River Poets and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. He loved nature and was a Life Scout. He had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed sharing puns.

Moore worked as a designer in industrial show business in Chicago for many years. Previously he had worked in Wichita for Pizza Hut Inc. headquarters, and the Center for the Improvement of Human Functioning as media designer. Also in Wichita, he was co-writer and co-producer for the award-winning children's TV show, "One of a Kind" as well as the PBS musical Christmas special "Santa's First Christmas".

He wrote several musicals and plays throughout his lifetime. A recent presentation with his daughter Lorene was singing and playing railroad songs at the Burlington Public Library. He received a B.A. from University of Kansas; M.A. and M.F.A. at University of Iowa working under Mauricio Lasansky.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving during the Vietnam Era from June 15, 1967 until March 2, 1971 stationed at the Pacific Fleet Intelligence, Pearl Harbor.

Survivors include wife, Phyllis Antrim Anderson of Iowa and Kansas; son, Wynn Sterling Antrim Anderson of KS; daughter, Lorene Jennifer (Ash) Anderson of Fairfield; grandson, Esper Anderson of KS; brother, Gene (Ann Marie) Anderson of Burlington, and two nephews, Cory and Alex.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Prugh Crematory.

There will be a Memorial Service for Mr. Anderson at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Burlington Art Center, and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Moore's obituary at www.prughthielencares.com.