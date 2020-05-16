Doris May Birck, 90, of Burlington died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her home.

Born February 5, 1930 in Burlington, Iowa she was the daughter of Thomas and Emma Lavina (Kiersey) Marshall. She married Donald Birck on August 24, 1966 in Missouri.

Survivors include her husband Donald Birck of Burlington; one son David Kindhart of Byhalia Mississppi; one step son David Birck (Audrey) of Seward, Nebraska; two granddaughters Barbara Crawford of Fort Dodge, Iowa, Diana Griffing (Bob) of Davenport, Iowa; one grandson Donnie Kindhart (Dawn) of Tennessee; great grandchildren, Sydney Crawford of Ames, Iowa, Corbin Crawford and Dylan Crawford both of Fort Dodge, Iowa, Amy Yeager of Davenport, Iowa; one step granddaughter, Erica Birck and two sons of Seward, Nebraska and one sister, Darlene Johnson of Burlington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two daughters Vickie Kindhart Brant and Tahlura Kindhart, two brothers and one sister.

She worked at Antennacraft for many years before becoming a homemaker and in-home day care where she took care of some very special children that she loved as though they were her own grandchildren. She lived for her family and will be greatly missed by many.

The memorial funeral service for Doris will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 23rd at Lunning Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes that donations are made to EveryStep Hospice at https://www.everystep.org/donate or The American Kidney Cancer Association.