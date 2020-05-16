David John Flodin, 69, passed away at home on May 7, 2020 in Mesa, AZ.

Much loved husband, father & grandfather, brother, cousin, uncle & nephew, he will be missed by many.

David was born September 2, 1950 in Burlington, IA. He was the oldest child & only son of John & Ann (Steckenrider) Flodin.

Raised in Burlington, he was active in Boy Scouts, athletics and Acapella Choir. David was a National Merit Honor Society member and a 1968 graduate of Burlington High School. After high school, he studied languages and business, receiving degrees from Washington University and the University of Iowa.

He moved to Arizona in 1977, attending Arizona Graduate School of International Business and Arizona State University. After a career in finance and mortgage lending, he later worked in development for the American Cancer Society before retiring.

David married Carolyn (Kenny) Loserth on June 19, 1982 in Scottsdale. They made their home and raised their family in both Scottsdale and Mesa, recently celebrating 38 years of marriage. David was a good and kind man, devoted to his family, and was known for his willingness to help anyone, his love of animals and making others smile.

David was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by wife Carolyn; children Kelly Loserth (Michael Barcless), Jeff (Linnea) Loserth, Jamie Loserth; one grandchild Macee Loserth; sisters Diana Rogers and Lucia (Richard) Fisher; aunt Carolyn (Jim) Thorburn; and many more cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial donations may be made to: The Foundation for Peripheral Neurology; 877.883.9942; 485 Half Day Road, Suite 350, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089; https://www.foundationforpn.org/

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

