Carl W. Moeller, 75, of Fort Madison, Iowa formerly of Houghton, passed away at 4:58 P.M. Friday May 15, 2020 at his home.

Born November 21, 1944 at Fort Madison, Iowa the son of Leo G. and Marie A. (Pollmiller) Moeller.

Survivors include two sisters: Martha Ann (Robert) Stuecker of West Point and Jane Meyer of Davenport. Two brothers: Richard (Mary Ann) Moeller of Salem and Ralph (Patti) Moeller of Alexandria, Virginia. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins and his caregivers: Kim, Sheila, Mardeema, Kassie, April, Olive and Devin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one infant brother.

Carl was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Houghton. He enjoyed cats, dogs and watching T.V.

A private family funeral service will be held on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at the Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point with Fr. Bruce DeRammelaere officiating.

Burial will be in the St. Johns Cemetery in Houghton.

A memorial has been established for St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and may be mailed to Schmitz Funeral Home P.O. Box 22 West Point, Iowa 52656.