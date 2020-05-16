Bonnie Jean Gray, 75, of West Burlington, died at 6:42 a.m. Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Great River Hospice House.

Born August 6, 1944 in Burlington, IA, she was the daughter of Chester and Alice (Lox) Heuer. She married Donald Gray October 19, 1963 in Burlington, IA.

Bonnie graduated from Burlington High School and Burlington Beauty Academy.

She worked as a beautician in Fort Madison, IA, and helped her husband on the farm. She was very involved in their hog farm, researching genetics and raising boars.

She was of the Methodist faith.

Bonnie enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel, gardening, and cooking. She was an Iowa Hawkeyes fan and enjoyed attending basketball games. She loved her grandkids. Her husband was #1 in her life. She cherished her time spent working with him on the hog farm.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Donald of West Burlington; one son, Sean (Val) Gray of West Burlington; three grandchildren, Tyler (Amanda) Gray, Leslie (David) Rea, and Wynston Gray; two great-grandchildren, Triston Gray and Henleigh Rea; and one sister, Barbara Collier of Danville, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Bruce Heuer.

The memorial funeral service for Mrs. Gray will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 24th at Lunning Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be followed for the visitation.

According to her wishes, cremation has been accorded and entrusted to the care of Lunning Chapel.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.lunningfuneralchapel.com