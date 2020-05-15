Verna Martin, age 90 of Norwalk, formerly of Perry, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Norwalk Nursing & Rehab in Norwalk IA. A private family graveside service will be held in the Violet Hill Cemetery at Perry, IA. Memorials will be given to family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.

Verna Louise Martin was born on December 13, 1929 at Perry, IA to Albert and Grace (Wilcox) Johns. She graduated from Perry High School. She was united in marriage to William Lloyd Martin at Perry, IA on November 3, 1948.

In death she rejoins her husband, parents, a son and 4 siblings.

Left to cherish Verna’s memory are her 2 sons, 5 grandchildren, 4 sisters and several nieces and nephews.