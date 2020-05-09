Delmar John Hirschler, 89, of rural Donnellson, passed away at 11:15 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020 at his daughter’s home.

He was born June 3, 1930, the son of Erwin G. and Viola C.(Klingler) Hirschler in Keokuk, Iowa. On September 10, 1950 he married Shirley L. Sawin at the home of Glen and Irene Sawin. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include his children: Jennifer (Edward) Crompton of Iowa City, Iowa, Janice (Jerry) McCarty of Donnellson, Iowa, Jill (Kevin) McCabe of New London, Iowa, and Jay D. (Nancy Carroll) Hirschler of Donnellson, Iowa; eight grandchildren: Christopher (Sara) Anderson, Jeremy (April) McCarty, Jaime (Jason) Mueller, Jared (Selah) McCarty, Marcus (Shawna) McCabe, Erin (Joe) Garvey, Josh (Callie) Hirschler, and Jason (Alisa) Hirschler; twenty-five great grandchildren; sister-in-law: Deanna Fuger; and special friend: Jeanne Frueh.

He was preceded in death by parents; wife; daughter in infancy: Jane Louise; grandson: Jacob Hirschler; and brother-in-law: Val Fuger.

Delmar was member of the Zion Mennonite Church in Donnellson. He was graduate of Donnellson High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1951- 1953. He was a life long farmer farming on his family’s Century Farm.

A private family service will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 with Pastor Suzanne Ford officiating.

Burial will be at the Zion Mennonite Cemetery, rural Donnellson.

A memorial has been established in his memory for the Zion Mennonite Cemetery or Zion Mennonite Church.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with the arrangements.

