Viola Arlene Thomas, 90 of Colo, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Iowa River Hospice in Marshalltown.

Viola was born February 17, 1930, in Rural Davis County, Iowa to Ralph Huggins and Verna Mayfield Veatch. She graduated from Pulaski High School in 1948, Missouri State Teachers College and attended Drake University. On June 8, 1956, Viola was united in marriage to Donald Willard Thomas in Bloomfield. She was a school teacher for 10 years before starting a family.

Viola was a member of the Nevada Baptist Church in Nevada. She enjoyed socializing with those in her coffee group and sewing/quilting group. Viola loved to be outside tending her flowers or gardening, canning many of the things she grew.

Viola is survived by her children: Doug Thomas, Alan (Terri) Thomas and Mark (Michele) Thomas; her grandchildren: Lindsay (Wyatt) Lagergren, Braden Thomas, Bradley Thomas and Corrie Thomas; her step-grandchildren: KC (Jennifer) Cupp, Renae (Brian) McGee and Courtney (David) Adams; her great-grandchildren: Ariana, Colt and Evelyn Lagergren; her brother, Wendell Huggins; and her sister, Patricia “Pat” (JB) Spurgeon. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brothers, Donald and Charles Huggins; her sisters: Wanda Fuller, Betty Huggins and Shirley Stivers; and a step-grandson, Troy Yearous.

A private family service was held, and burial of cremated remains will be at a later date at Chariton Cemetery in Chariton.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Viola.

Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com