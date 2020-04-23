Lynette Rae Scullen (Hillman), age 53, was born Aug. 20, 1966, and passed away after a hard-fought battle with COVID-19 on April 19, 2020.

Lynette enters Heaven to join her father, Lloyd Hillman, her sister Mindy Keppard, her father-in-law James E. Scullen and her brothers-in-law Thomas Scullen and James A. Scullen.

Lynette is dearly loved and missed by her best friend and husband of 28 years, Rick Scullen, her son Brendon Scullen (Courtney Marie), her daughter Courtney Scullen (Adam), her mother Ramona Hillman, her sister Cathy Hillman, her brother Allan Hillman (Pam), her mother-in-law Joan Scullen, her brothers-in-law Bob Scullen (Terri) and Patrick Scullen and her sisters-in-law Gina Natko, Catherine Scott (Brian), Linda Payne (Donald), Rita Scullen and Jane Scullen.

Lynette leaves many adoring aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Lynette’s warm and cheerful compassion extended to her beloved furry family members as well.

She leaves her dog Kodiak, her puppy Seamus and her cat Sam, along with cherished grandpets Macie, Blue, Harley and Lily. A full Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.




