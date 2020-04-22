Paul McClain, age 72, of Nebraska City passed away on Sunday morning, April 19, 2020.

Robert Paul McClain was born on July 5, 1946, in Akeley, Minn.; the son of Virgil and Jeanette (Zimmerman) McClain. He joined an older brother Jerry in the family.

As time passed, Paul and Jerry’s lives took different directions and they lost contact with each other.

Paul came to Nebraska City in 1977 from Beatrice and began working at Region V Services.

He loved being at Region V and the many activities he was involved in. Through the years, he was blessed with forming many friendships with his fellow workers as well as the staff.

Survivors include two aunts: Laura Kottich of Falls City, and Burdeen Prater of Papillion; an uncle Howard Zimmerman of Falls City; numerous cousins and his Region V family.

Graveside funeral services were to be held on Thursday, April 23, at 2 p.m. at Steele Cemetery in Falls City. Burial was to follow the services.

Open visitation was to be held on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - all at Gude Mortuary.

Memorials may be given to Region V Services in Nebraska City.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in charge of the arrangements.