James Ralph Johnson was born December 26, 1939 to Edith M. (Bunce) and Russell W. Johnson on a farm in rural Van Meter, Iowa. Jim was educated in the Winterset area schools until he began farming with his family.

Jim was united in marriage to Golda (Decamp) and to this union five children were born Julie, Jerald, Jim, Kenny and Bonnie. They resided and farmed in the Winterset area. They later divorced. Jim worked in Montana for several years logging until returned to the Winterset where he farmed and drove a concrete truck. Jim was united in marriage to Peggy Kirkman in 1982 and they had two children together Kristie Marie and Brian. Jim and Peggy later divorced.

Jim enjoyed spending time outside and especially liked hunting. He passed away at home in Delphos on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters Kristie Johnson and Julie Flores; 3 brothers Bud, Dale, Paul Johnson and a sister Maxine Killen.

Jim is survived by four sons Brian Johnson, Jerald Johnson, Jim Johnson and Kenny Johnson; one daughter Bonnie Morris; thirteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.

Per his wishes, Jim was cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.