Jerry Lee Walters, age 81 of Nebraska City, NE passed away early Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Prestige Care Center in Nebr. City.

Jerry was born on October 17, 1938 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebr. City; the son of Robert L. and Marie (Schneider) Walters. He attended school in Nebraska City. He married Jacqueline Peterson on June 23, 1960 in Sidney, IA and the couple later divorced.

He worked at Colbert & Gerber Construction Company for ten years and most recently at Bartlett Grain for twenty years before his retirement in 2000. He was a member of the Nebraska City Eagles.

Jerry is survived by his children: Shirley Walters and husband Benny Bemberger of Nebr. City, Robert Walters of Nebr. City, Jerry Walters of Alliance, NE and Vickie Landreth and husband Leroy of Alliance, NE; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; sisters: Norma Chamberlain and husband Earl and Shirley Morris all of Nebr. City; other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; former wife Jacqueline; sisters: Ruth Boyer and Rita Foster and an infant brother Robert L. Walters.

Visitation is open from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday and 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday - all at Gude Mortuary. Crowd size will be limited to 10 people at once during the visitation.

Due to CDC guidelines, a private family funeral service will be held Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at Gude Mortuary. Funeral Services will be live-streamed on Gude Funeral Homes Facebook page. Burial will follow in Camp Creek Cemetery southeast of Nebraska City.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

