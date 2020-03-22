Sunday

Mar 22, 2020 at 2:06 PM


Keith Layle Keene, age 54, of Bellevue, formerly of Union died March 19, 2020, at his sister’s home in Nebraska City.  
He worked as a service technician for medical equipment.  Survivors include his children, Roseangela DeWolf of Bellevue; Dalton Keene and Garrett Keene of Plattsmouth; sister, Diane Becker of Nebraska City; a host of many other relatives and friends.  There will be no viewing or visitations at this time.  Services will be held at a later date at the Lewiston Cemetery near Murray.
Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.