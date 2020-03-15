David Earl Chamberlain, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, passed away Friday, March 13, 202,0 at the age of 52. He was born in Nebraska City, on Dec. 21, 1967 to Earl and Norma (Walters) Chamberlain.

David grew up in Nebraska City where he was active in Boy Scouts, and enjoyed spending most of his time outdoors hunting and fishing. He was baptized at the age of 10 at Faith Baptist Church.

He served 6 years in the United States Army. David was stationed in Berlin during The Fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

Even as an adult David still enjoyed the outdoors. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help people, and would always remember who he met, where he went and what he did. He was always full of stories. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his loving wife, Tami Lynn Chamberlain; his children who reside in Seguin, Texas, Amanda Sanchez, Lanie Hay and husband Matthew, Brandon Chamberlain and wife Brittany; step-children who reside in New Mexico- Kristy Bourgeois and husband Brandon, Nikole McKibben; parents Earl and Norma Chamberlain; siblings Marla Van and husband Mike, Earl Jr. (Butch) Chamberlain, Christie Rodriguez and husband Troy, Laurie Hartman and husband Steve, Janene Russell and husband Patrick; grandchildren Joaquin Sanchez, Gracie Sanchez, Elizabeth Hay, Jaxson Hay, and Brinley Chamberlain; Aunt Shirley (Walters) Morris, and Uncle Jerry Walters; numerous nieces and nephews, and other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his sister Linda Chamberlain and his son-in-law Gus Sanchez.

David requested to be cremated. His ashes will be interred at Camp Creek Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at First Baptist Church located at 302 S. 7th Street, Nebraska City, with Pastor Keith Hunt officiating. A reception will be held in the church fellowship hall after the service to celebrate David’s life; all are welcome.



