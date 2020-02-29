Martha Rose Barton-Elmore, 98, of Burlington, died at 7:35 AM Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.

Born November 25, 1921, in Burlington, she was the daughter of Michael J. and Rose C. Roesch Daly. In August of 1940 she married Robert Barton. They had six children together. Robert passed March 7, 1987. In November of 1988, she married John Henry Elmore in St. John's Catholic Church. He passed May 7, 2018.

Martha was a secretary for IRC/TRW for several years.

Martha graduated from St. Paul's Catholic School in Burlington.

Martha was of Catholic faith and was a member of Divine Mercy Parish - St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She was a member of the Women's Health Initiative, St. John's Altar and Rosary Society and the Des Moines County Resurrection Choir. Martha enjoyed crafting and sewing. She was very musically inclined and played the accordion. She was very proud of her big family and loved to spend time with them.

Survivors include two sons, Bob (Linda) Barton of Forest Lake, MN, and John (Joyce) Barton of Burlington; four daughters, Kay (Larry) Persinger of Norman, OK, Carol Franklin of Burlington, Mary (Frank) Moss of Kingston, IA, and Pat (Mike) Slama of St. Louis, MO; 14 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two step-daughters, Marcia (David) Walker and Linda Elmore both of Burlington; three step-sons, Tom (Geri) Elmore of Burlington, Max Elmore of Jacksonville, FL, and Dennis (Barbara) Elmore of West Burlington; several step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Jack Daly of Burlington; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, two brothers and three sisters.

Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM with the family to receive friends following a 4:30 PM Rosary Service until 7:00 PM Friday, March 6, 2020, at Prugh's Chapel Downtown (317 N. 4th Street Burlington, IA).

The Funeral Mass of the Resurrection for Mrs. Elmore will be 11:00 AM Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Divine Mercy Parish-St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Very Rev. Father Marty Goetz as the Celebrant. Music will be provided by the Des Moines County Resurrection Choir. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. A time of food and fellowship will be held in the cafeteria of St. John's Catholic Church following the burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry and the Special Needs Foundation.

Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

