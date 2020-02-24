Nellie Marie Hill, 97, of Burlington, died at 3:59 PM Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the Danville Care Center in Danville.

Born January 29, 1923, in Waverly, IA, she was the daughter of Joseph H. and Vena Cooley Robbins. On August 19, 1939, she married Edward L Hill in Burlington.

Nellie worked for Midwest Biscuit Company for 30 years before retiring, and worked as a nanny after retirement.

Nellie was a member of West Burlington Christian Church. She was 100% mother, spreading her love evenly throughout her immediate and extended family, and was always there to take care of them. She was a fantastic cook, known for creating many delicious dishes, but especially her fried chicken and potato salad. She was also an avid fan of Country Western Music.

Survivors include two sons, Larry E. Hill of Blanchester, OH, and Wayne L. Hill of Clinton, IA; one daughter, Linda (James) Turner of Muncie, IN; and was very loved by her 11 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren,, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by two daughters, Kelli Stevens and Beverly Foster; one brother, Joe Robbins, and four sisters, Maxine Corman, LuLa Parsons, Virginia Timmerman, and Inez Frank.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Prugh Crematory.

Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Nellie's obituary at www.prughthielencares.com.