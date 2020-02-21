Annette E. Peterson, 82, of Boxholm, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Stratford Specialty Care. A Celebration of Life service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 17, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Boxholm. Rev. Rod Meyer will officiate. Burial will be at Lawn Cemetery near Boxholm at a later date. For online obituaries and condolences visit: www.carsonstappfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be left to Trinity Lutheran Church in Boxholm.

Connie (McCoy) Lacey, age 81 of Owensboro, Kentucky and formerly of Boone, died February 17, 2020 at the Owensboro Regional Hospital in Owensboro. A Funeral Mass will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Boone. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Friends may call at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall, on Thursday from 3 until 8 p.m., where the family will be present from 6 until 8 p.m. and a Vigil Service will be at 7 p.m. On Friday, friends may call at the Church, from 9:30 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences and a full obituary at schroedermemorialchapel.com. The Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall, is in charge of the arrangements.