Shirley I. Shaffer, age 84, of Nebraska City, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Prestige Care Center in Nebraska City.

Shirley was born on Aug. 31, 1935, in North Bend; the daughter of Ernest and Gladys (Beeler) Farrand. She grew up and attended school in the North Bend area.

She was united in marriage to Dale L. Shaffer and to this union a son was born: David Lester Shaffer.

She is survived by two grandsons, Dustin Shaffer and Shawn Fletcher of

Nebraska City; three great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; friend

Gloria Shaffer of Nebraska City; other family and friends.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Shaffer on Feb. 3, 1987; son David Shaffer on May 6, 2012; two infant brothers, one sister and one brother.

A Memorial Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m. at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City. The family will greet friends on Tuesday (2/18) from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Gude Mortuary.

Memorials may be directed to the family at: 1318 5th Corso, Nebraska City, NE 68410.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.