Hastings Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements for Caine R.D. Argueta, 16 ½ months old. Caine died unexpectedly at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines Friday morning, February 7, 2020. Funeral Services for Caine will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Rev. Father Luis Mejia and Rev. Andrea Brownlee officiating. His family will be present at visitation from 1 p.m.to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery following the service. A lunch will be served at First Christian Church after the funeral service with friends of St. Patrick Church Regina Guild and CWF of First Christian Church hosting.