Sandra K. “Sandy” Peters, age 73, of Nebraska City, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at her home.

She was born on Aug. 1, 1946, in Nebraska City; the daughter of Raymond George and Irene Helen (Gunn) Bossung.

She attended school at District #99 Country School and then finished her education in Nebraska City, where she graduated from Nebraska City High School with the Class of 1964. On April 10, 1971, she was united in marriage to Marvin Eugene Peters in Nebraska City.

During high school, Sandra worked at the former Longs Drugstore, and after graduation she worked at Hested’s and Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph.

She then began working at American Meter, where she worked for 35 years before retiring in 2003.

After retirement she continued working multiple part-time jobs, including at the Wagon Wheel, where she was known as the “Mixologist” for 15 years. She was a member of the Eagle’s Auxiliary.

Sandy is survived by her husband Marvin Peters of Nebraska City; sons: Scott Peters of Osage Beach, Mo., and Phillip Peters and wife Jennifer of Nebraska City; six grandchildren: Zachary Peters, Michael Lant, Tori Guess, Hope Peters, Mason Peters and Ethan Maybee; one great-grandchild Rene Cave; brother: Henry “Hank” Bossung (Paula) of Battle Creek, Mich.; step-brothers: Ron Wurtele (Judi) of Leavenworth, Kan., and Tom Wurtele (Cheryl) of Nebraska City; other family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City. Burial will follow at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City.

The family will greet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, (2/5) at the mortuary.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Memories may be shared at www.gudefuneralhomesGude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.