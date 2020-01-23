Martha “Marty” L. Bradford, 88 of Lorton, passed away on Jan. 21, 2020, in Lincoln. She was born on Sept. 11, 1931, to Herbert and Lula Mae (Bryan) Goodloe in Olney, Texas.

Marty married Leo Bradford on Dec. 21, 1973, in Marysville, Kan.

She worked as a beautician in Avoca and Syracuse. She also worked for the Lincoln Public Schools. Marty belonged to the Eastern Star and Women’s Fellowship.

She enjoyed her grandchildren’s events, traveling, camping, baking, her flower garden, trips to the casino and watching Nebraska volleyball.

She is survived by her husband: Leo Bradford; children: Ernie (Gail) Young, Pat Hogancamp, Cindi (Rick) Pickinpaugh, Brenda (Michael) Naber, Joni Nelson, Michael (Kathy) Bradford, Martin (Holly) Bradford; grandchildren: Little Lee, Liberty, Dawn, Bobby, Ryan, Travis, Jennifer, Davis, Elizabeth, Christopher, Regina, Stephen, Amanda, Ethan, Christopher, Cody, Jasmine, Kyle; 27 great grandchildren, seven great great grandchildren; also many nieces, nephews and numerous friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband: Edwin Young, grandson: Herbert Lee Naber, two brothers, two sisters and son-in-law: Howard Hogancamp.

Funeral services were to be held on Monday, Jan. 27, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ (Osage) in rural Cook. Visitation was to be Sunday, Jan. 26, with family greeting friends from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home in Syracuse.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or St. John’s Evangelical Church (McWilliams).

Arrangements are by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home in Syracuse.

Condolences to www .fusselmanallenharvey.com



