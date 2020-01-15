Ione French, 97, of Nevada passed away to heaven on January 7, 2020, at Rolling Green Village in Nevada. Ione was the last of nine children born to Edward and Gustie Sampson of Roland, IA. Her sisters were Grace, Evelyn, and Inez. Brothers were Clarence, Donald, Arnold, Bud, and Loren.

Ione graduated from Milford Township school in 1941. She married Elwood French, the love of her life on April 8, 1942. Ione helped Elwood on the farm for many years in Story County. She also worked for Donnelley Marketing in Nevada and retired from Donnelley. They enjoyed spending time with friends and family while playing cards, traveling in their campers, attending dances, and hosting parties.

Elwood and Ione lived near or in Nevada until 1984, when Elwood retired from Ryerson Implement. They permanently moved to Holiday Lake in Brooklyn, IA, to enjoy lake life together until Elwood passed away in 1987. Ione stayed on the lake until moving back to Nevada in 1998. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, and quilting. Volunteering at Story County Long Term Care was important to her, especially doing the “older ladies” nails. Ione was an avid walker inside or out, no matter the weather.

Ione’s family was very important to her. She will be remembered and missed by her family: daughter-Julie and Larry Ihle of Huxley; granddaughters: Heather and Brad Lilienthal, great-grandchildren: Brooke and Luke; Amber and Todd Sommerfeld; great-grandchildren Megan, Carson and Tristan. Both Heather and Amber’s families reside in Ankeny, IA.

Ione received great care and friendships from staff and residents of Indian Creek Living. Special care provided by Suncrest Hospice made her final days comfortable and brought joy to her heart through music and scripture.

Ione was ready to receive the call to join heaven and was a powerhouse until the very end. She examples hard work, dedication and love to her family and those that had the pleasure to know her heart. She will be greatly missed but she is being welcomed into heaven by many great people before her.

Memorials may be made to Suncrest Hospice or Memorial Lutheran Church.

A memorial service will be Tuesday, January 14 at 2 pm, with fellowship following at Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home (1418 Fawcett Pkwy) in Nevada.