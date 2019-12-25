D. James Robertson, known as “Jim,” age 87, of Wilmington, Del., passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Dec. 17, 2019. Born in Platte Center, Neb., he was the son of the late Clara Bertha (Gossman) and H. Dean. Jim graduated from Iowa State University and worked as a farmer, a job that he loved. However, he found the most joy and fulfillment in his ministry as a member of the local congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his brother, Dean Charles Robertson.

Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joan Robertson; his children and their spouses, David James and Lanette Robertson of Wallkill, N.Y., and Cindy Jean and Charles Saulsbery of Wilmington, Del.; his granddaughter, Mia Saulsbery; his sister, Lois Claire Newton; and his brother and sister-in-law, Paul Stephen and Jeanne Robertson.

Funeral services will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 23048 590th Ave, Nevada, Iowa on December 28 at 2 p.m.