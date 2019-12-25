Carl Anders Rasmussen, 92, of Nevada, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home, 1418 Fawcett Parkway in Nevada. A graveside service with military honors will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Coulter Municipal Cemetery in Coulter.

Carl was born Aug. 20, 1927, in Alexander, Iowa, the son of Bernhard Eli and Elsie Marie (Sorensen) Rasmussen. He graduated from Cal Community High School in 1946 then enlisted in the United States Marines serving from 1946 until his honorable discharge in 1951. On April 5, 1952, Carl was united in marriage to Mary Lou LaRue at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Coulter, Iowa. He worked 47 years for the Iowa DOT as an engineer’s aid and was a member of the William F. Ball Legion Post 48 in Nevada. Carl enjoyed birdwatching and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Carl is survived by his children: Mark Rasmussen of Mason City, Cindi Rasmussen of Nevada, Cristi Carr of Loveland, Co. and Mike Rasmussen of Nevada; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary Lou, and a son, Monte Rasmussen.

Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com.