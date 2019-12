Jerry Monen, age 76 of Boone passed away Dec. 6, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall. A Celebration of Buck’s Life will be held Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Schroeder-Reimers Chapel. Burial will be in the Linwood Park Cemetery immediately following the service.