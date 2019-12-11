Paul E. Loper Sr. passed on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at OSF Medical Center, Galesburg.

Paul was born June 26, 1940, in Burlington, the son of Delbert Paul and Olive Loeffers Loper. He married Rosemary Ann Levins on Feb. 21, 1959, in Burlington. He married Donna Lozier on Feb. 23, 1992, in West Burlington. Paul is survived by his wife, Donna, of Galesburg; his children, Patrick Loper of Gardner Kansas, Paul Jr. (Kathy) Loper of Oquawka, Pam Hester, Leslie (Terry) Jarvis, Elmer (Joy) Loper of Burlington, John (Tracy) Loper of Quincy, IL , Jason (Kris) Evans of Mediapolis, Justin (Nicole) Evans and Josh Schroeder, of Galesburg, and Cliff (Kelly) Loper of Monmouth; three sisters, Delene Wilson and Carman (Larry) Hartman, of Oquawka and Carolyn Norder of Colorado; and a large extended family including numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Georgia Van Winkle and Helen Crandall.

Paul graduated from Burlington High School in 1958 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1958 to 1961. Employed by GE from 1961 until his retirement in 1995. Afterwards, he worked for Enercon Engineering in East Peoria for 10 years and two years for the Federal Aviation Administration. Paul enjoyed flying RC planes and riding his Harley.

Paul's wishes were to be cremated. There will be a celebration of life, at 3 pm Saturday December 14th at the Comfort Suites (Stonegate Lounge) in Burlington.