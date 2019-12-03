Beverly Joan Foster (Hill), 74, of Burlington, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Danville Care Center.

Born October 11, 1945, in Burlington, she was the daughter of Edward Leroy and Nellie Marie Robbins Hill.

She was a 1964 graduate of Burlington High School.

Beverly was a member of the West Burlington Christian Church. She loved Christian music, especially the Gaithers. She also enjoyed watching NASCAR and baseball games.

Survivors include her son, Seth Foster of Burlington; one daughter, Stacey McNeill of Burlington; two brothers, Wayne L. Hill of Clinton, IA, and Larry E. Hill of Blanchester, OH; one sister, Linda (James) Turner of Muncie, IN; and four nieces and five nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward L. Hill and one sister, Kelli D. Stevens.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Prugh Crematory.

There will be no visitation or services.

Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Beverly's obituary at www.prughthielencares.com.