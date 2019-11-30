Paul Robert “Rob” Burden, 55, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died unexpectedly Monday, November 25, 2019, in rural Mt. Pleasant.

Born July 25, 1964, in Mt. Pleasant, IA, Paul Robert was the son of Robert F. and Patricia J. (Mathews) Burden. He was a 1983 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Community High School. Following graduation, Rob attended modeling school in Arizona.

While living for several years in Arizona, Rob worked for The Sunglass Company and later moved back to Iowa where he attended Dayton’s Beauty School in Burlington. For 18 years he practiced cosmetology, first in Moline and then for Dorothy Ann Broecker’s Salon in Burlington. He then worked for West Liberty Foods Store, Pep Stop and most recently, he was a host at the registration desk at the AmericInn Hotel in Mt. Pleasant.

During high school, Rob was part of Explorer Post 1846 at the Log Village and was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Junior High and High School Bands. He loved to boat on the Mississippi River and the Lake of the Ozarks. Rob enjoyed visiting with people and had a special ministry of sending greeting cards. Rob was a music enthusiast. Rob loved to be outdoors at the family farm where he felt peace and serenity.

Survivors include his mother, Patricia of Mt. Pleasant; one brother, Stephen (Dianna) Burden of Mt. Union, IA; and one sister, Jane Burden of Asheville, NC; one niece, Corliss Burden of New London, IA; and many cousins.

Rob was preceded in death by his father.