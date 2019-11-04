Susan R. Baade, 66, Lincoln, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, surrounded with love by her family.

She was born April 2, 1953 in Nebraska City to Delmar and Dorothy (Sherstad) Broers.

She married the love of her life, Glen Baade on Jan. 12, 1990, and enjoyed 23 years together.

Susan was passionate about her flowers, her dogs, and her love of family. More than anything, she loved to watch her children and grandchildren in activities they were involved in and to be around family. She had the liveliest personality and everyone who knew her loved her wittiness and her big heart.

Susan ran an in-home daycare for several years and most recently worked in International Customer Service for Teledyne.

She was a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church and the Church Choir.

She is survived by her children: Carla (Scott) Evans, Erin (Justin) Brandt and Adam (Tara) Lathrop, all of Lincoln; grandchildren, Jacob Evans, Cassandra Evans, Tristan Brandt, Traeton Brandt, Raegan Brandt and Rawley Lathrop; sister, Sally (Dennis) Bodtke, Lincoln; brothers, Steven (Linda) Broers, Lincoln, and Stuart Broers, Nebraska City.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Glen and infant daughter, Nicole Marie.

Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday Nov. 8, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1200 S. 40th St., Lincoln. Cremation, no visitation. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com