Linda L. Rogers, of Adel, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. She was 64 years old. A service will be held in celebration of her life at West Des Moines Christian Church, 4501 Mills Civic Pkwy., West Des Moines, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., followed by a light lunch. Private burial will be at a later date.

Linda was born on September 4, 1955, to Jim and Shirley (Brown) Mulford in Creston, Iowa. She had two younger sisters, Karen and Shelly. Linda grew up in Clive, Iowa, and graduated from Valley High School in 1974. She received her LPN from St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids and later her RN from DMACC.

On October 10, 1986, Linda married the love of her life, Randy Rogers. She was a devoted wife and mother; together she and Randy beautifully blended their four children into a family. In 1996, they built their home on an acreage outside of Adel, Iowa, where they enjoyed the quiet country life while still living close to their children and extended families. In 2018, Randy and Linda purchased a house at Sun Valley where they enjoyed the lake life. In addition to coffee, shopping, and Hawkeye football, Linda adored her dog Colby, her “peeps” at work, decorating, and supporting active duty military and veterans.

Linda was a kind and nurturing person who was destined to become a nurse. At 14, she began as a hospital volunteer, went on to receive her LPN, then completed her RN training in her early forties, all while raising four busy children and continuing to work full-time. Her 40-year nursing career spanned many different specialties, including: pediatrics, neurology, working for the Blood Center of Iowa, then the Polk County Jail and, finally, in the endoscopy unit at the Mercy Gastroenterology Clinic. Throughout her long nursing career, Linda cared for and impacted thousands of people.

If the measure of a life well-lived is being loved by a host of family and friends, then Linda’s life was truly blessed. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Randy Rogers; their children Amy (Dwight) Porter, Rich (Ashlee) Rogers, Brandon Courtney, and Megan Rogers; grandchildren Lauren (Blake), Shelby, Reagan, Adelyn, Kendra, and Baylee; parents Jim and Shirley Mulford; sisters Karen Seid and Shelly (Chuck) Mulford-Cole; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Linda’s name to the Puppy Jake Foundation (www.puppyjakefoundation.org). Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.