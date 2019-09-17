Judith Anita Wynkoop Ory passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday September 12, 2019. A funeral service was held 10 a.m. Monday, September 16, at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel. Visitation was held Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. with family receiving friends from 4 to 6 PM at the Winterset Chapel. Interment was in the Fairview Cemetery near DeSoto. Memorials may be made to DeSoto United Methodist Church and Earlham Fire and Rescue.

Judie was born in Clinton, Iowa on September 22, 1941 to Louis and Loretta (Orte) Wynkoop. She graduated high school from University High Lincoln, NE. She then graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University with a degree in teaching. She taught in Milwaukee and Grand Island before marriage and retired from teaching at Winterset Elementary. She had very fond memories of her students and coworkers.

Judie married William (Bill) Ory on August 10 1968 in Grand Island, NE. After living in Kansas City, Galveston and Memphis for Bill’s job, they returned in 1971 to Bill’s roots in Madison County. On the farm, they raised three children Billy, Cindy and Andy.

Judie enjoyed gardening, outings with her red hat society friends, shopping and all of her friendships. She was extremely proud of her grandchildren. She enjoyed time with them all and attending events they participated in. She was an active member at the DeSoto United Methodist Church, where she met many life long friends.

Judie is survived by her husband Bill Ory; children, Bill Ory, Cindy (Curt) Pion, and Andrew (Stacey) Ory; sister, Rusty (Jim) Carter; and grandchildren, Anna, Grace and Cara Pion and Lincoln and Hunter Ory.

Judie was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Wynkoop.

Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel is handling arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com