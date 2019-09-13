Fred Rather, age 94, of the Bickford Senior Living Center in Ames and formerly of Boone, died at the Center on August 31, 2019.

Following his wishes, Fred has been cremated. There will be no open hours or visitation. A Graveside Service and burial, will be in the Linwood Park Cemetery at a later date.

Fredrick Sulvester Rather, was born in Pueblo, Colorado on August 14, 1925, the son of Philip and Beatrice (Brees) Rather.

Fred served with the United State Coast Guard during World War II. On July 23, 1949, Fred married Helen Shorey in Jefferson, Iowa.

In earlier years he worked as a cabinet maker. Fred owned and operated Rather Construction/Masonry Contractors until 1990, when he retired.

Fred enjoyed reading, flower and vegetable gardening, and playing golf. He loved dancing with wife, Helen, and attending senior dances, traveling, exercising, especially walking, and was very involved with his grandchildren’s activities.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Helen, three brothers, two sisters, and an infant sister.

Fred is survived by two daughters, Becky Eide and husband, Randy of Galena, Missouri and their family, Jeremy (Holly) Eide of Randall, Rachel (Clint) Hinderaker of Tipton, Stephanie (Reed) Quillen of Hiwasse, Arkansas; Patty Osterkamp and husband, Russ of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and their family, Jillissa (Andrew) Schnebel of Sioux Falls, and Erica (Tyler) Jones of Sioux Falls; five great grandchildren, Rebecca, Hadley, and Tenley Hinderaker, Sawyer Quillen and Teylie Jones; Fred’s step grandchildren, Travis (Lexy) Osterkamp, Matthew Osterkamp, Sarah (Garen) Rozeboom and their children, Lexi, Austin, Levi, Ella, and Tristan, and Melissa (Mark) Toering and their daughter, Shaylee; a sister, Marileen Wright of Churdan; a sister-in-law, Betty Rather of Watsonville, California.

In lieu of flowers, cards may be sent to the family in care of Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel, P.O. Box 15, Boone, Iowa 50036