Virginia Lucille (Lehmer) Rittgers, 76, went to be with her Lord and Savior September 6, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Iles-Brandt Chapel, 1301 Ash Street, Dallas Center, Iowa. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 113 N. 5th Street, Guthrie Center, Iowa. Additional visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial services will be at 2 p.m. at Rittgers Cemetery, 6640 NW Beaver Drive, Johnston.

Virginia was a born again Christian who loved the Lord with all her heart. She loved spending time with her family and attending church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandma and great grandma.

Virginia was born November 14, 1942 in Maryville, Missouri to Louis Lehmer and Eula (Buecher) Lehmer. Her family moved to their childhood farm home in St Charles, Iowa in 1947. She fondly remembered playing for hours and hours with her brothers and sisters in the barn, creek, timber and fields. Virginia graduated from Interstate 35 High School in 1962. She then worked at Look Magazine as a mail girl where she met several lifelong friends. From 1964 to 1980 she was married to Larry Hughes and realized her dream of becoming a homemaker and mommy to her 3 children Linda, Greg and Kathy. The family made their homes in Mitchellville and Dallas Center, Iowa where the children attended school and Virginia enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing and doing what she always wanted to do, being a wife and mother.

In 1982 Virginia was blessed to marry Jack Randall. Virginia and Jack lived in Adel, Iowa and raised their combined 6 children until they moved to Casey, Iowa in 1992. They were members of the First Baptist Church in Guthrie Center, Iowa. Virginia enjoyed being active in ODO Club and Women’s Missionaries. After the death of Jack, September 4, 2002, Virginia moved back to Adel in 2004 where she dove into reading her Bible and memorizing scripture. She enjoyed planting flowers, taking walks and as always, spending time with her children.

In 2012 Virginia met and married her beloved husband, Bruce Rittgers. They were members of First Baptist Church in Guthrie Center, Iowa. They made their home in Dallas Center where they loved spending time together holding hands, studying scripture and reading books. Many mornings you would find them relaxing on the backyard swing drinking coffee, watching songbirds, and discussing anything and everything. They loved visiting with friends and family and especially looked forward to Wednesday visits with their grandkids. They loved doing things together. Where you saw one, you always saw the other. Bruce went home to be with Jesus on June 3rd, 2019.

Virginia is survived by her brother, Louis Lehmer; sister, Linda Callison; daughter, Linda (Dennis) Evans; son, Greg Hughes; daughter, Kathy Hughes; grandchildren; Katelyn (Evans) Perez-Van Dam and Jackson Hughes; great -grandchildren Aliyah, Greysyn, and Nashville, and many cherished nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Park Rittgers; parents, Eula Wyletta Buecher, Louis Aloysius Lehmer and her siblings, Frances Elizabeth Myers, Delores Irene Carney, Jerry Dean Lehmer, Rita Margaret Winkle, Gwendolyn Eileen Lafferty, Glen Edward Lehmer, Alberta Marie Callahan and Roy David Lehmer.

Memorial Gifts will go toward children’s church camp scholarships. Gifts may be made to First Baptist Church. Please specify “Camp Scholarship” on the memo line. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.