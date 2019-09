Howard “Bud” Karst, age 92 of Grimes and formerly of Perry, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Kennybrook Village in Grimes, IA. A graveside service for Bud will be held at Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, IA on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. Memorials will be given to Redfield American Legion Post and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.