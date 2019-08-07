Kathryn Lucille Walker Miller, 91, of Burlington passed away August 5, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living in Memphis, TN,

Born March 13, 1928 in Burlington, she was the daughter of Richard Bates and Catharine Dorothea Wegener Walker. On Jan 19, 1947 she married Robert Henry Miller in Middletown. He passed away April 21, 1996.

Mrs. Miller was a homemaker and seamstress for years in Danville and then Burlington.

She was a 1946 graduate of Sperry High School and was All-State in basketball for two years.

She was of the Presbyterian faith. She was a member of the Burlington Moose Club for many years. As an avid traveler, she visited many places in the U.S. with her friends. Hobbies included making dolls, collecting glassware and sewing for her family and others.

Survivors include two sons, Gary R. Miller of Whitefish, MT and Charles M. Miller of Poway, CA; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers and one sister and grandson Joshua Miller.

Visitation for Kathryn will be from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM with the family to receive friends Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home. Burial will be Monday,August 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Keokuk National Cemetery next to her husband.

A memorial has been established.

