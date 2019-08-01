Jon Marc Welin passed away July 22, 2019, at the age of 66. He was a graduate of Boone HS and Iowa State University. His greatest joy came from his love for his children, whether it was coaching, swimming in the backyard pool, or giving them guided advice throughout their lives. Jon will be truly missed by his loving wife, Peg, son, Seth, and daughter, Samantha. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold, his mother, Jeannette, and his sister, Kristin. A private celebration of life will be held on a future date.