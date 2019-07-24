Tom Good Gound, 75, of Lincoln, Nebr., died July 20, 2019, surrounded by his family. Tom was born in Hamburg, Iowa to Henry Eugene “Blondie” and Mary Jane Gound.

Tom is survived by his daughters, Christie and Jessica Gound, his wife Robin Gound, her children Adrian and Katie Bossung, and five grandchildren. He was further loved by his siblings Emily, John, and Steve Gound, and his beloved Good cousins.

Tom was an Endodontist and a proud member of our Armed Services, serving in the Air Force for over 20 years and retiring as a Lt. Colonel.

After retiring from the service he worked at the University of Nebraska College of Dentistry as an Associate Director and Director of Postgraduate Endodontics until 2011.

During that time he selected, trained, and graduated over 50 endodontists.

In retirement Tom enjoyed gardening, hunting, and traveling with his wife and grandchildren.

A Memorial Service was to be held at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home on Saturday, July 27 at 12 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to The Monarch Hospice in Lincoln, Nebr.

Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com