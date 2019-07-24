Billy Gene Gosch, 72, passed away on Friday, July 12, in his caring community home of Sterling Ridge in Las Vegas, Nev.

He was born on April 24, 1947, in Nebraska City, to William Gosch and Gretchen Gosch and was the youngest of three children.

As a young man, Bill was dedicated to working on his family farm and proudly served in the United States

Military as an Army medic during the Vietnam War.

After being honorably discharged, he started a family and is survived by his three children Will, Gretchen and Eric and grandson Sebastian.

Bill is also survived by his brother Robert and preceded in death by his parents and brother Hans.

A small family service will be set at a later date where Bill will be laid to rest in the family plot at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City.

His family would like to thank all who have been supportive during this difficult time and appreciate the outpouring of love and kindness we have received.



