Richard Truman “Dick” Strange, age 74, of Nebraska City died July 18, 2019, at The Ambassador in Nebraska City. Dick was born April 25, 1945, in Nebraska City, the son of Ira Edgar and Elizabeth (Eads) Strange.

He lived in Nebraska City his entire life and owned and operated Dick’s Body & Paint for many years prior to his retirement.

Dick was an avid Cornhusker fan and loved motorcycle riding and collecting and restoring cars.

He served in the

U.S. Army during the Vietnam era.

Survivors include his brother, Leland Strange and wife Nancy of Jackson, Mo.; sisters, Carol Wright of Olathe, Kan., Betty Bohn and husband Walt of Shawnee, Kan., Judy Kuenning of Holts Summit, Mo.; several nieces and nephews, many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Allen and John.

Memorial service were to be 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with the family greeting friends one hour prior to the service.

Inurnment was to be at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral. com. Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.



