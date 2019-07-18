Eleanor Walstrom of Manson, Iowa, died on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Lutheran Home in Perry, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at United Church of Christ, Congregational, in Manson with Pastor Diane Friedericks officiating on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. with visitation 30 minutes prior. Larson-Weishaar Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Eleanor was born June 13, 1920, in Manson, the daughter of Floyd and Lucy Jones Bleam. She graduated from Manson High School and from Iowa State with a bachelor of science degree in Home Economics Education in 1945. She and Floyd (Wally) Walstrom were married in 1946. She taught Home Economics in Fort Dodge for three years and in Manson for many years before retirement.

Survivors include her sons Jim Walstrom (Julie) of Perry and John Walstrom (Julie) of Manson; grandchildren Anne Rojan (Cole) of Yakima, Washington, Matt Walstrom of Des Moines, Erin McGuire of Dubuque, Jack Walstrom of Manson; great grandchildren Will, Luke, and Henry Rojan of Yakima, Washington.

She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, the Order of the Eastern Star, and the American Legion Auxiliary. Memorials are to be left to the family’s discretion.