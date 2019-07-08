Michael Pote, age 66 of Perry, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Rowley Masonic Community in Perry, IA. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 1 to 8 p.m. with family present from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Valley View Cemetery at Perry, IA. Memorials will be given to Kindred Hospice and Rowley Masonic Community and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.

Michael Patrick Pote was born on March 17, 1953 in Creston, IA to Henry Alvin and Lois Jean Eleanor (Myers) Pote Sr. He attended Panora-Linden Community High School graduating with the class of 1971. He was united in marriage to Annette Michelle Rumley Ozbun at Perry, IA on September 14, 1991. He worked at John Deere as head of maintenance and operated his own painting and contracting business.

He enjoyed coaching little league, woodworking, gardening, flipping houses and going to auctions. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends.

In death he rejoins his parents, Henry and Lois and a brother, Henry Alvin Pote Jr.

Left to cherish Michael’s memory are his wife Annette, Perry, IA, children, Justin Pote, Des Moines, IA, Mandy (Darrin) Johnson, Granger, IA, Joe (Kara) Ozbun, Adel, IA, Ashley Cotten, Perry, IA and Shane (Karlie) Pote, Woodward, IA, the light of his life were his grandchildren, Hailey, Kylie, Jace, Ridge, Haydon, Jaren and Ross, siblings, Susan (Daniel) Pote Jenks, Steven Pote and Scott Pote, aunt Elaine Pote, many cousins, and nieces and nephews.