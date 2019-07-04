Helen K. Yaeger, 86, of Burlington died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.

Born December 7, 1932 she was the daughter of Roy and Clara (Luthy) Paulus. She married Raymond “Ray” Yaeger. He preceded her in death.

Helen worked for IRC/TRW and was a homemaker. She spent most of her time working at Yaeger Marina.

She was of the Christian faith.

Survivors include her son, Dan Yaeger of Burlington; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and Khloe “Buttercup” her pet Shih Tzu.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Duke Paulus, one sister Ruthie Spicer and sister-in-law Marie Paulus.

The memorial visitation for Mrs. Yaeger will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 5th in Lunning Chapel where the family will receive friends.

A memorial has been established for the Des Moines County Humane Society.

According to her wishes, cremation has been accorded and entrusted to the care of Lunning Chapel.